Marshfield Associates Purchases 9,592 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,827,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 4.4% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $202,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 987,233 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,693,000 after purchasing an additional 869,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,771,000 after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,936,000 after purchasing an additional 690,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,463,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,874,000 after purchasing an additional 235,409 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $108.37 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.62. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

