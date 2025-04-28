Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 5,520 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,953 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,588,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $143.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.82.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

