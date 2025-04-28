Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 613 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $135.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.99 and a 12 month high of $196.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

