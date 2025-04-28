Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,578 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 80,343 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 88.4% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

SM opened at $23.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 3.75. SM Energy has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $51.94.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

