Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 147,789 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,789 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in NIO by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 263,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 589,082 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP increased its position in NIO by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 933,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. HSBC downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.