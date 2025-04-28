Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys 7,360 Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 1,569.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PAY. StockNews.com cut Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paymentus from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Paymentus Stock Performance

NYSE:PAY opened at $31.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.08 and a beta of 1.65. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $38.94.

Insider Activity at Paymentus

In other Paymentus news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $98,178.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paymentus Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

