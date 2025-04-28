Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

CSX Stock Down 1.1 %

CSX stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.14%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

