Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Cut by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,737 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Cummins by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,017,000 after purchasing an additional 99,464 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $293.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.89.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.