C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 2.5 %

CHRW opened at $89.75 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

