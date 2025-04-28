Rayonier (RYN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Rayonier to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $152.99 million for the quarter. Rayonier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.640 EPS.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Rayonier has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

