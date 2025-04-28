Lonestar Capital Management LLC Has $25.47 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 9.3% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $25,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ET opened at $17.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.34%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

