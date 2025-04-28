Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,408 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,774,000 after buying an additional 1,490,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,984,000 after acquiring an additional 72,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,258,000 after acquiring an additional 540,737 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DHI opened at $124.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.