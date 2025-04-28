Lonestar Capital Management LLC Takes $3.86 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. Antero Resources accounts for 1.4% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,661,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $689,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,829,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $414,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,760 shares during the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $44,525,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 110.41 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

