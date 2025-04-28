Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,004,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 146.33% of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSDD. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40,763 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSDD opened at $33.99 on Monday. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $454.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27.

About GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

