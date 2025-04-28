Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $2.30 Million in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 142,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Separately, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BABX opened at $28.15 on Monday. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $45.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

