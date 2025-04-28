Optiver Holding B.V. Buys 31,713 Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU)

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Free Report) by 2,298.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFU opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of -2.33. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

