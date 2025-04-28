Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $1.63 Million in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 3.26% of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 42,354 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ METU opened at $26.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $52.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METU was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

