Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Stake Lifted by Decade Renewable Partners LP

Decade Renewable Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,565 shares during the quarter. Sigma Lithium accounts for 4.7% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned 0.77% of Sigma Lithium worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $916.95 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sigma Lithium Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 38.04% and a negative net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

