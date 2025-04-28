Lonestar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,000. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for 2.4% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HPE opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

