Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 252 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

