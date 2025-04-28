Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 803 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.61 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

