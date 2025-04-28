Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 3,666 Shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 22,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,763,000.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BATS:HCRB opened at $35.01 on Monday. Hartford Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

