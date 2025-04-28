Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires Shares of 4,990 Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.10% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 617,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZT opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

