Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $234,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $26.47.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

