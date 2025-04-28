Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $314.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

