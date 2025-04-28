Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes $213,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,683,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $57.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.