Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of GSST opened at $50.48 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.
Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.