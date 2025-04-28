Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSST opened at $50.48 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.184 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

