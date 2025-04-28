CRH (CRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 TU earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect CRH to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $92.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
