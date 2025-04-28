CRH (CRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 TU earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect CRH to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter.

CRH Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $92.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.02.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.