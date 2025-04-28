Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 1,103.7% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 31st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.
