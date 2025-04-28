Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $222.53 on Monday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $337.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.67.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

