Decade Renewable Partners LP Buys 8,577 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Decade Renewable Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Itron comprises approximately 3.3% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Itron by 4,580.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $29,449.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,233.20. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $110.41 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

