Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.