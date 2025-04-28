Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,580 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in AAON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $87.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $144.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.96.

AAON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

AAON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.86 per share, with a total value of $80,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

