Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,186,000 after buying an additional 1,087,128 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,791,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at $13,642,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 188,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at $5,529,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $575.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $46.71.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

