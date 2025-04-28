Insight Holdings Group LLC Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. FMR LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,694,000 after acquiring an additional 282,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $751,908,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,304,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $76.03 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,532.72. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,897 shares of company stock worth $18,941,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.90.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

