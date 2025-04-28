Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases 140,698 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 121.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.85% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWG. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $39.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

