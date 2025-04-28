Insight Holdings Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. AppLovin accounts for 0.1% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $276.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.16 and a 200 day moving average of $302.14. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. FBN Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AppLovin from $475.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

