Insight Holdings Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 759.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 2.2% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $946.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $195.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $838.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $967.87. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,426.00 to $1,082.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,032.94.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

