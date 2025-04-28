23,980 Shares in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,980 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,945,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Strategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,952.35. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 34,698 shares valued at $11,403,343. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Trading Up 5.2 %

MSTR stock opened at $368.71 on Monday. Strategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 3.46.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

