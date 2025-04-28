Rocky Brands (RCKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $112.67 million for the quarter.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.44 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of RCKY opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $102.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.25.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RCKY

About Rocky Brands

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.