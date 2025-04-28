Laboratory Co. of America (LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.600-16.400 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $228.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.28. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $175,605.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,314.34. This trade represents a 12.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,330,638.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,180.80. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,177. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,321 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Laboratory Co. of America

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

See Also

