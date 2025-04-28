Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $1.34 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3,885.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($16.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $42.00 by ($58.15). The business had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 1,386.66% and a negative net margin of 54.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.

