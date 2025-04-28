Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.75. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $192.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

