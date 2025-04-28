Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 10.9 %

CVR opened at $10.20 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.16.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.27%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

