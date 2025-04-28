Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Affimed Stock Performance

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

