Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BECN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $122.55 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $124.35 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.35 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $3,657,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,386.15. This represents a 25.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $1,036,602.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,493.88. This trade represents a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.