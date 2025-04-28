StockNews.com Begins Coverage on JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of YY stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. JOYY has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $55.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in JOYY by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JOYY by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

