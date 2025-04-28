First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FIBK opened at $28.00 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Interstate BancSystem

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,068,688.16. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.