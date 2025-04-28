Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Purchases £151.44 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Connor bought 24 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £151.44 ($201.41).

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 631 ($8.39) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 585.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 611.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 526 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 812.50 ($10.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £740.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. J D Wetherspoon’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

