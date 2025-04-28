Roberto Fiorentino Acquires 46,723 Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Stock

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) insider Roberto Fiorentino bought 46,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £40,181.78 ($53,440.32).

Croma Security Solutions Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CSSG stock opened at GBX 82 ($1.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £11.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.41. Croma Security Solutions Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.58 ($1.28).

Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 2.25 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Croma Security Solutions Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, analysts predict that Croma Security Solutions Group plc will post 4.3927649 EPS for the current year.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

